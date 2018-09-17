iOS 12 for iPhone, iPad, iPod goes live: Know compatible devices, features

Cupertino, US-based technology giant is now rolling out the 12 operating system for its iPhone, iPad and iPod devices. First unveiled at the WWDC 2018 on June 5, the 12 promises better speed and performance, and brings new features like improved artificial reality, animated personalised emojis, group FaceTime and Screen Time. The new operating system also gets new Siri shortcuts that now enable it to work with any app.

The 12 is compatible with 26 devices — the iPhone SE and above, the iPad Mini 2 and above, and the iPod Touch 6th generation. Here is a complete list of compatible devices:





iPhone iPad iPod iPhone XS 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation iPod touch 6th generation iPhone XS Max 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation iPhone XR 10.5-inch iPad Pro iPhone X 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPhone 8 iPad 6th generation iPhone 8 Plus iPad 5th generation iPhone 7 iPad Air 2 iPhone 7 Plus iPad Air iPhone 6s iPad mini 4 iPhone 6s Plus iPad mini 3 iPhone 6 iPad mini 2 iPhone 6 Plus iPhone SE iPhone 5s

How to update:



OTA upgrade:

iTunes:

Take back-up using either iCloud or iTunes. The iOS 12 is close to around 2GB in size, so you might also need to free up internel storage to download and extract the update files.Compatible devices can be upgraded to iOS without using iTunes. To do so, connect your device with a WiFi network, go to the device settings, then general, and finally software update, and then follow instructions. If the device shows update, click on download and install to upgrade to iOS 12.Connect your device with iTunes and go to the software upgrade section to search for available updates. If the iOS 12 update shows up, click on download and install to upgrade.

The iOS 12 is designed to make everyday tasks on your iPhone or iPad faster and more responsive with performance improvements across the system. According to the company, the camera launches up to 70 per cent faster, the keyboard appears up to 50 per cent faster and typing is more responsive. Even when there is a lot going on across the system, apps can launch up to twice as fast.

Enhanced AR experience

The new ARKit 2 now enables developers to create AR-ready apps with new tools to integrate shared experience, persistent AR experience tied to a specific location, object detection and image tracking, making AR apps even more dynamic. Designed in collaboration with Pixar, the new open file format USDZ makes it easy to experience AR nearly anywhere in iOS, including apps like Messages, Safari, Mail, Files and News, delivering powerful graphics and animation features.



Camera effects and Memoji

The iOS 12 enables Memoji, along with Animoji, which was unveiled with iOS 11. The Memojis can be created within Messages by choosing from a set of inclusive and diverse characteristics to form a unique personality. The existing set of Animoji also expands with ghost, koala, tiger and T-rex. All Animoji and Memoji now feature winks and tongue detection to capture even more expressions.





iOS 12 - Memoji

In terms of new camera effects, it now supports Animoji, filters, text and stickers to Messages and FaceTime. Filters like comic book and watercolour add personality to photos and videos. New labels and shapes let users add captions and titles to highlight parts of an image, and stickers can be placed using iMessage sticker packs.

Group FaceTime

iOS 12 - Group FaceTime

The new FaceTime now allows group conversations with multiple people at the same time. Participants can be added at any time or join later if the conversation is still active and choose to join using video or audio from an iPhone, iPad or Mac — or even participate using FaceTime audio from Apple Watch.

Siri Shortcuts

iOS 12 - Siri Shortcuts

The Siri shortcuts use Siri intelligence to suggest an action at just the right time — whether it’s to order a coffee in the morning or start an afternoon workout. Users can customise Shortcuts by creating a simple voice command to kick off the task or download the new Shortcuts app to create a series of actions from different apps that can be carried out with a simple tap or customised voice command.

Photos

iOS 12 - Photo Share

In iOS 12, photos are even easier to share with smarter suggestions and improved search. An all-new ‘For You’ tab surfaces favourite moments in one place, combining memories and iCloud shared albums. A new sharing suggestion feature makes it easier to share photos with friends, and the friends who receive photos are prompted to share back any photos and videos they have from the same trip or event. Search suggestions prompt the most relevant events, people, places, groups, categories and recent searches, and new search functionality lets users combine multiple search terms to find just the right photos.

Do not disturb, notifications and screen time

The iOS 12 brings new tools and updates the existing ones to help users understand and take control of the time they spend interacting with their iOS devices. New modes in do not disturb automatically end based on a specified time, location or action, and do not disturb during bedtime helps people get a better night’s sleep by dimming the display and hiding all notifications on the lock screen until prompted in the morning.

iOS 12 - Screen Time

To help reduce interruptions, the iOS 12 gives users more options for controlling how notifications are delivered. They can instantly manage notifications to be delivered quietly or turned off completely. Grouped notifications make it easier to view and manage multiple notifications at once.

The screen time tool provides users with detailed information and help them understand and control the amount of time they spend with apps and websites. Daily and weekly activity reports show the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often iPhone or iPad are picked up. It also gives parents access to their child’s Activity Report right from their own iOS devices using Family Sharing in iCloud, and allows them to schedule time to limit when a child’s iOS device can be used.