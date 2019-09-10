Apple event 2019 LIVE: Apple to launch iphone 11, MacBook Pro, and more
Apple is likely to release three new iPhones -- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max. Apart from the new iPhones, Apple Watch series 5 and 16-inch MacBook Pro could also be announced today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Apple
Apple is likely to unveil three new iPhones at an event in Cupertino tonight. Along with new phones, the tech-giant may also bring the upgrade to its Apple Watch, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Although the specification leaks of the new iphone may have dampen the hype, especially for the loyal Apple users, it remains to be seen if Apple could surprise with something more in view of stiff competition from rivals. The event will begin at 10.30 pm IST.
What to expect from the Apple event
Apple is likely to release three new iPhones -- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Max. Apart from the new iPhones, Apple Watch series 5 and 16-inch MacBook Pro could also be announced at the event today.
When and where to watch:
Apple will live stream the event on YouTube. Apple TV users can watch the livestream directly using the Apple Events app. Also, Apple's official Twitter account will provide all the latest updates from the event.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More