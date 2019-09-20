iPhone 11 series, Watch available for pre-booking; get Rs 7,000 cashback

Ingram Micro, a China-based distributor of IT products, said on Friday it will offer pre-bookings of Apple's newly launched 11 smart phones and Apple Watch from September 20 in India. Sales will start September 27 at online and offline stores.

The pre-orders of the iPhones will be accepted by e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Customers planning to buy the much-awaited smart phone series — 11, 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max — can get 'No Cost EMI' options on both HDFC debit and credit cards.

You can now get up to Rs 7,000 cashback on iPhone 11 Pro, while Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. An instant Rs 4,000 offer is also available on Apple Watch Series 5 via HDFC Bank offer iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 11 will be available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage in six colours - purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT (RED).

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 4GB RAM/3,969 mAh battery and 4GB RAM/3,046 mAh battery respectively. It can be ordered in midnight green, space gray, silver, and gold. Both the devices are powered by A13 Bionic Chip, which is said to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. The Apple 11 Pro will have three cameras on the back for telephoto, wide and ultrawide purpose.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with aluminium body and 40mm screen. Priced at Rs. 40,900, the watch will have an always-on display with 18-hour battery life.