JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus review: Expensive, but full of surprises
Business Standard

iPhone 11 series, Watch available for pre-booking; get Rs 7,000 cashback

Apple's iPhone 11 series and Watch Series 5 are now available for pre-bookings in India starting Sept 20; to go on sale from Sept 27

BS Web Team 

Apple iphone 11 series

Ingram Micro, a China-based distributor of IT products, said on Friday it will offer pre-bookings of Apple's newly launched iPhone 11 smart phones and Apple Watch from September 20 in India. Sales will start September 27 at online and offline stores.

The pre-orders of the iPhones will be accepted by e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall.

Customers planning to buy the much-awaited smart phone series — iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max — can get 'No Cost EMI' options on both HDFC debit and credit cards.

ALSO READ: Want an iPhone 11? You can pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart from September 20

You can now get up to Rs 7,000 cashback on iPhone 11 Pro, while Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11. An instant Rs 4,000 offer is also available on Apple Watch Series 5 via HDFC Bank offer iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

  • The iPhone 11 will be available with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage in six colours - purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT (RED).
  • The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 4GB RAM/3,969 mAh battery and 4GB RAM/3,046 mAh battery respectively.

    It can be ordered in midnight green, space gray, silver, and gold. Both the devices are powered by A13 Bionic Chip, which is said to be the fastest processor in any smartphone. The Apple 11 Pro will have three cameras on the back for telephoto, wide and ultrawide purpose.

Apple Watch Series 5 The Apple Watch Series 5 comes with aluminium body and 40mm screen. Priced at Rs. 40,900, the watch will have an always-on display with 18-hour battery life. Here are the key announcements of Apple iPhone event 2019
First Published: Fri, September 20 2019. 19:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU