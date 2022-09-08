iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price

The "Far Out" event by Apple witnessed the launch of the iPhone 14 series with updated features and improved design. Though people had mixed feelings about the much-anticipated smartphone, Apple stood up to the expectations of the launch.

Also read | Huawei launches Mate 50 series with satellite connectivity ahead of Apple

Apart from iPhone 14 series, also launched AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Watch SE. However, iPhone 14 was the major focus, which is now available in four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Unfortunately, did not manufacture iPhone 14 Mini model, because of the sluggish sales in the first quarter. As a result, Apple decided to launch iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and powerful performance. Till now, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the four devices of the iPhone 14 series.

iPhone 14 series Launch: Key highlights

1. Prices remain unchanged for iPhones.



2. iPhone 14 series will be 5G compatible and will allow eSIMs.



3. eSIMs will be introduced to improve security and the fear of losing your SIM card.



4. With virtual SIMs or eSIM, you can install multiple eSIMs on your device



5. iPhone 14 series will also have crash detection and a high dynamic range gyroscope for accurate results while moving. Also read | iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years

iPhone 14 series Launch: Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specifications

Both, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will have similar configurations except for the display size. The devices will be available in five colour variants: midnight, starlight silver, purple, red and blue.

iPhone 14 boasts a 6.1-inch HDR display with OLED technology for the best visuals. The phone comes powered by an A15 Bionic chip and claims to have the best-ever battery life in an iPhone. The high-speed phone will have improved camera sensors with a similar configuration of 12-megapixels front and back camera.

iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch HDR display and has the same configuration as iPhone 14. The battery life will be similar. The plus point of both smartphones is high-performing features such as thermal performance optimization for gaming, iCloud, low-light camera performance and larger sensors.

iPhone 14 series Launch: Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus price announced

iPhone 14 will go on sale on September 16 and cost $799 (approximately Rs 63,630) which is much similar to the predecessor's (iPhone 13) price.

Besides, the iPhone 14 Plus will be slightly expensive and cost $899 for the base price (approximately Rs 71, 605) and will not be available till October 2022.

iPhone 14 series Launch: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications

iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch always-on display for the best experience. It comes with an A16 Bionic processor and 6GB RAM for fast performance. The latest addition is its improved 48MP quad-pixel sensor, which is the largest ever on an iPhone.

Both 'Pro' models will have Super Retina OLED display panels. However, the internal configuration will remain the same for both devices. Space Black, Deep Purple, Silver and Gold are the four colour variants of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 series Launch: Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price announced

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available on September 16, 2022. However, you can pre-order both phones on September 9, 2022.

The price of the iPhone 14 Pro is $999 (approximately Rs 79,500) while the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099 (approximately Rs 87,532).

iPhone 14 series launch: series 8

Apple COO Jeff Williams introduced the most durable with a new temperature sensor for better health tracking. The unique thing about this watch was its women's health tracking including ovulation tracking.

The Series 8 will feature two new motion sensors to detect if you get in a car crash. The watch will be available on September 15 and will cost $399 for the GPS model, and $499 for the cellular model. So, the price in India will be Rs 31,000 to Rs 40,000.

iPhone 14 series launch: SE 2

Apple has upgraded the original SE to make it the Apple Watch SE 2. This entry-level smartwatch will feature crash detection like Watch Series 8 and would be 20 per cent quicker than SE's first generation. It will be available in starlight, midnight, and silver cases in 40 and 44mm sizes.

The price of the 44mm models is $279 while GPS models cost $329. You can pre-order the Apple Watch SE from September 7 onwards, and can buy it on September 16th. The estimated price in India will be around Rs 30,000 or less.

iPhone 14 series launch: Apple Watch Ultra

The much-awaited Apple Watch Ultra was launched in the evening as a rugged, premium smartwatch with one of the biggest displays. The smartwatch comes with 60 hours of battery life (in optimal condition) and has the brightest display. With an orange action button, this smartwatch can be ideal for endurance training, water sports and other dynamic activities.

The price of the Apple Watch Ultra is $799 for all the models. In India, it will cost around Rs 63,000 (if converted to the current USD rate).

iPhone 14 series launch: Pro 2

Pro 2 was the most economical yet the best Apple product of the evening. With the low-distortion audio driver, the Pro 2 claims to have active noise cancellation twice efficient as their predecessor AirPods Pro. It offers advanced passive noise reduction and features a transparency mode to enjoy music in all situations.

These highly sensitive earphones feature a swipe control on the earbud to change your volume. Moreover, the battery life is 30 hours with the charging case. The AirPods Pro 2 will have a price of $249 (approximately Rs 20,000) and will start shipping on September 23. (Written by Zuhair Zaidi)