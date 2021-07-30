iPhone, iPad users must update operating software: India's cyber agency

Older versions of Apple's mobile operating software are vulnerable to "remote attacks", India’s cybersecurity agency has said in an advisory for users to make updates.

" has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device,” said the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Wednesday.

"A remote attacker could exploit some of the vulnerabilities such as memory corruption etc,” said the advisory that labeled the threat to be “high".

The agency said “this vulnerability is currently being exploited” and users are advised to “apply patches urgently,” according to the 'Economic Times'.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s IT and telecom Minister, told Parliament this that CERT-In has issued alerts to over 700 organisations across several sectors.