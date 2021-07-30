iPhone, iPad users must update operating software: India's cyber agency

-
ALSO READ
Illegal surveillance
Statsguru: Key takeaways from the 4G telecom spectrum bidding
Realme Smart TV 4K 43 review: Ticks the boxes most ignore in budget segment
Game changer: Making sense of open source software in digital economy
A big privacy move by Apple, a big shakeup in the mobile ad market
-
Older versions of Apple's mobile operating software are vulnerable to "remote attacks", India’s cybersecurity agency has said in an advisory for users to make updates.
"Apple has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device,” said the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Wednesday.
"A remote attacker could exploit some of the vulnerabilities such as memory corruption etc,” said the advisory that labeled the threat to be “high".
The agency said “this vulnerability is currently being exploited” and users are advised to “apply patches urgently,” according to the 'Economic Times'.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s IT and telecom Minister, told Parliament this that CERT-In has issued alerts to over 700 organisations across several sectors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU