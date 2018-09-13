iPhone XR with LCD screen to arrive in India on Sep 26; iPhone XS on Sep 28

Cupertino-based technology giant on September 12 announced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Series 4 Watch. The iPhone XR with a 6.1-inch LCD screen is the cheapest smartphone in the new series. The phone is arriving in India on September 26. The premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max with OLED screen, on the other hand, are arriving in India on September 28. There has been no confirmation around the availability of Series 4 Watch, but it is expected to be launched early next year in the country.

iPhone XR features, specifications and price in India

The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen of 1792 x 828 resolution. According to the company’s claim, the displays supports wide colour gamut with colour management system. The screen supports tap to wake feature and True Tone technology, which uses six-channel light sensor to subtly adjusts the white balance onscreen to match the colour temperature of the surrounding light. In terms of imaging, the a 12-megapixel camera on the back of f/1.8 aperture size and wide angle lens. The camera is backed by optical image stabilisation. It is also capable of taking 4K videos at 60 frames per second. The camera now supports stereo audio in video recordings. On the front, there is a 7MP TruDepth wide angle lens of f/2.2 aperture size. The camera module supports smart HDR, portrait lighting and Bokeh. The phone also records videos with stereo audio.

The iPhone XR will be available in three storage configurations – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. In the US, the price will start at $749, which translates to around Rs 56,000. The phone will be available in six colours – Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue and Red.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max features, specifications and price in India

The all-new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Watch Series 4 are here. #AppleEvent — Apple (@Apple) September 12, 2018

The iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max boast a 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screen, respectively. The screen in both these smartphones support Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphones boast whopping 458 pixel per inch (PPI), thanks to 2436 x 1125 resolution in the iPhone XS and 2688 x 1242 resolution in the iPhone XS Max. According to the company’s claim, these displays boasts one million to one contrast ratio and supports wide colour gamut with system wide colour management. The display also supports Apple True Tone technology, which uses six-channel light sensor to subtly adjusts the white balance onscreen to match the colour temperature of the surrounding light.

In both phones, imaging will be handled by dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back of f/1.8 aperture size wide angle lens and f/2.4 telephoto lens. Both the lenses are backed by optical image stabilisation. The rear camera is capable of taking 4K videos at 60 frames per second. On the front, there is a 7MP TruDepth wide angle lens of f/2.2 aperture size. The dual camera module supports smart HDR, portrait lighting, manual Bokeh and depth control and stereo audio recording in videos, first for any iPhones.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in three storage configurations – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. In the US, the price of iPhone XS starts at $999, which translates to around Rs 68,000. The price of iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, start at $1,099, which translates to Rs 74,000. Both these smartphones will get three colour variants – Gold, Space Grey and Silver.