iQOO 11 5G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor launched

Chinese smartphone brand on January 10 launched in India the 11 5G. Designed in collaboration with BMW M Motorsport, the smartphone is priced Rs 59,999 onwards. It will be available online on Amazon and online store from January 13 at 12 PM, and a day in advance on Amazon India exclusively for Prime members.

As part of its introductory offers, iQOO is offering Rs 5,000 discount on HDFC and ICICI Bank's credit and debit cards. Additionally, consumers can avail of a Prime subscriber discount of Rs 1,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000, which collectively brings down the effective starting price of the smartphone to Rs 50,999. Besides, there would be no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme of up to 6 months.

iQOO 11 5G: Specifications



The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED screen by Samsung. It is a screen of 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness rated at 1800nits. It is the first smartphone launched in India powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Besides, there is a discrete V2 chip from with an image processing subsystem, AI processing unit, and an on-chip memory hierarchy of 45 MB SRAM. This chip is for game and imaging related enhancements such as frame interpolation in games, 4K resolution for night photography, enhanced brightness, and more.

The iQOO 11 5G comes with the Android 13-based FunTouch OS. iOQQ promises up to 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security patches. The phone comes with 8GB and 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X) variants, both with 256GB on-board storage (UFS 4.0).

The iQOO 11 5G is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 120W fast wired charging technology. It sports a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor.

For thermal management, the phone has a vapour chamber cooling system. The phone boasts a tricolour-striped design inspired by BMW M Motorsports. The smartphone comes in two designs - the iQOO 11 5G Legend in a white shade with a silicone leather body and the iQOO 11 5G Alpha in a black shade with a metallic build.