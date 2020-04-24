iQOO 3 smartphone gets a price cut, now starts at Rs 34,990: Details here

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO on Friday cut the price of its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 3. Launched earlier this year, the smartphone comes in three RAM and storage configurations: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB and 256GB internal storage configurations was launched at Rs 38,990 and Rs 41,990, respectively. The 12GB RAM variant, one with network support, was launched at Rs 46,990.

Now, after the price cut, the – 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB will be available at Rs 34,990, Rs 37,990 and Rs 44,990, respectively.

“In cognizance of the difficult circumstance we are all going through due to the global health pandemic, we understand that affordability will be a key concern for consumers going forward. In order to continue with our proposition of offering best-in-class features with capabilities at an affordable price point, we have decided to refresh our pricing, making the iQOO the most cost-effective enabled device in India,” said Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO India.

The new prices are applicable from today. However, the phone would be available on Flipkart and company’s online store as soon as e-commerce resume operations, which are currently suspended in view of country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.





iQOO has also announced that the iQOO 3 will be one of the first to receive Android 11 update and regular security and over the air (OTA) updates for 3 years.

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch super AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification for high-dynamic range video-content playback.

According to the company, the device has the 180Hz Super Touch Response rate, which can improve the screen touch scan frequency by 50 per cent in comparison to screen of 120hz touch response rate.



The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features quad-camera setup -- 48MP main camera, 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), 13MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP Bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP front camera.

The device houses 4,440mAh battery and also comes with the latest 55W Super FlashCharge Technology that can charge 50 per cent of battery in just 15 minutes.