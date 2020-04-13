iQOO Neo 3 5G with 144Hz refresh rate screen tipped to launch on April 23

Chinese electronics behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand is said to be working on its new 5G gaming device, the Neo 3 5G. According to a post on micro-blogging platform Weibo, the device will debut in China on April 23.

Some of the tech bloggers were invited to a game which revealed the April 23 launch date for the Neo3, GizmoChina reported.

Recently, the company's Product General Manager Shuji Niao Shu had said on Weibo that the company had incorporated a new 3 + 2 strategy in an upcoming iQOO phone. The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch LCD display of a fullHD+ resolution. It will boast a screen of 144Hz refresh rate and sport a punch-hole for the selfie camera.





The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which will have an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. The chipset is said to be accompanied by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

In retrospective, iQOO forayed in India’s price conscious smartphone market with the launch of iQOO 3 5G, a 5G-ready smartphone priced at Rs 36,990 for the base model. The smartphone has a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display, which supports HDR10+. According to the company, the screen has a touch response rate of 180Hz, which improves the screen touch scan frequency by up to 50 per cent in comparison to standard 120hz screens.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and features a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13MP Telephoto (20X Zoom), a 13MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera. There is also a 16MP front camera.

The device is powered by a 4,440mAh battery and comes with 55W Super FlashCharge Technology, which can charge around 50 per cent battery in 15 minutes – according to the company.



