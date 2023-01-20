iQOO confirms Neo 7 smartphone specifications ahead of February 16 launch

Chinese brand on Friday announced details around its Neo 7 smartphone, which is slated for launch in India on February 16. The Neo 7 will be available for purchase on India and e-store, announced on January 20. Successor to the iQOO Neo 6, the iQOO Neo was launched in the company’s home country last year as iQOO Neo 7 SE. The India-bound model is expected to be similar in terms of design, features, and specifications. Below are the details as shared by the company ahead of the launch:



iQOO Neo 7: Specification



The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor would power the iQOO Neo 7 . According to the company, the would support high-frame-rate gaming, MediaTek Hyper Engine 6.0, AI processing, MediaTek Imagiq 7.0, MediaTek MiraVision 785 display, and fast performance. The smartphone would boast a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED screen, 120W flash charge for fast-wired charging, and full coverage 3D cooling system for thermal management.



iQOO has not shared information with regard to optics, storage variants, and battery capacity for the Neo 7. But, based on the Chinese model, the following is expected.



The smartphone is likely to have a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it would feature a 16MP camera sensor. It is expected to be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. It is likely to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. Other expected features include fingerprint scanner under the screen, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, in-built GPS, dual SIM and USB-C port. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system.