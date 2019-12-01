Is WhatsApp unsafe to use? A peep into the world of Pesagus attack

In October, WhatsApp sued NSO Group, an Israeli firm it said developed and sold a software called Pegasus, which misused the Facebook-owned messaging platform to spy on 1,400 people globally, of whom 121 were Indians. Many controversies and questions later, here are things you might have wanted to know but couldn’t find an answer: Who in India paid NSO Group to buy Pegasus? Last week, Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was asked multiple times by Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha this question.

We still do not have a direct answer. He said ...