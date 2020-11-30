Jabra Elite 85T wireless earbuds with advanced ANC launched: Details here

-
-
Jabra on Monday introduced the adjustable active noise cancelling (ANC) feature to its true wireless stereo earbuds portfolio with the launch of the Elite 85T series. The Jabra Elite 85T comes with dual chipset in the earbuds for ANC and sound processing.
It is touted to be Jabra’s most advanced and powerful ANC technology.
"With the Elite 85T, there will be no compromise in the discreet design or comfort, no compromise in the calls or music experience and no compromise in the effectiveness of the ANC," the company said in a statement.
The Jabra Elite 85T features a 12mm audio driver inside a semi-open design and offers 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, extendable up to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.
The Jabra Elite 85T has IPX4 rating and comes with a 2-year warranty for dust and water damage. The earbuds also support wireless charging.
Jabra Elite 85t Pricing and Availability
Jabra Elite 85t will be available in Titanium Black colour on Amazon India starting December 01, 2020 at Rs 18,999. Other colour variant will be available from January 2021.
