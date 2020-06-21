Jabra Elite Active 75T review: Go-to TWS earbuds for great calls and music

is one of the audio accessory makers that has come a long way in adding finesse to its audio products, including wireless earphones. The next in line is the Elite Active 75T, a pair of true wireless stereo earbuds that are touted to cut down the clutter without compromising on the sound quality for both music and calls. But do they? Let’s find out:

Design

The Elite Active 75T might seem identical to its sibling the Elite 75T, but its rubberised coating and fancy new colours give it some distinction. The rubberised coating provides a snug in-ear fit and they feel comfortable to wear. Moreover, they stick well to the ears and do not come off easily. The earbuds come in navy, copper black (amazon exclusive), titanium black, grey, sienna, and mint colours. Overall, the Elite Active 75T feels polished and has small, sleek and lightweight (approx. 5 g each) design. The Elite Active 75T has style and substance, a combination that not many TWS earphones offer.





The Jabra Elite Active 7T are the go-to earbuds for audio enthusiasts that do not want to compromise on call quality either. With regard to audio, these tiny TWS earbuds are impressive. The bass is smooth, even punchy, but not at all intruding. The treble is crisp and does not seem overpowering, therefore, the earbuds get loud at peak volume levels but do not sound shrill.

The earbuds support advance audio codec (AAC) and sub-band codec. Though it lacks premium codecs like Sony’s LDAC, the need of them become apparent only when listening to hi-res audio files. Otherwise, for daily usage, the sound seems fine.

Complementing the earbuds is the Jabra Sound+ smartphone app, which is loaded with feature that helps in custom tuning the earbuds. It is the app that enables value-added features and it is a must to truly experience the rich sound of the Jabra Elite Active 7T.

The earbuds are versatile. Besides top-notch audio output, these earbuds deliver on call quality too, which many of its peer struggle with. The earbuds have four microphones, which filters background noise in loud environment to deliver crisp on-call experience. These microphones also help in recognising your voice so the other side hears you, and not the ambient noise.

While most things seem in place, the earbuds lack touch buttons and active noise cancellation (ANC). They do offer noise isolation, and it works well even in noisy surroundings. With HearThrough Mode, you can also adjust the amount of outside noise you'd prefer for using them outdoors. So, the absence of ANC doesn't pinch much but the lack of touch buttons does limit its utility, especially during workouts. The earbuds have IP57 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Battery

The Elite Active 75T has a decent on-battery time of 7.5 hours on a single charge. The case it comes with has an additional battery, which adds another 28 hours of charge. The USB-C is a relief as you can use your phone's cable as well (provided you're using the latest Android smartphone). The Elite Active 75t also supports fast-charge -- it offers 60 minutes of power from 15 minutes of charging.



Verdict

The Jabra Elite Active 75T are versatile TWS earbuds, which works great for both calls and music. It lacks ANC, touch controls and premium audio codecs but these features do not affect its utility at large. From LoFi music playlist on Spotify to Chopin's piece on a low-quality YouTube video, they offer a great sound experience in whatever you throw at them.

Moreover, these earbuds are sturdy and can withstand rough usage. Priced at Rs 16,999, the Elite Active 7T might seem a bit expensive, but they are worth it.