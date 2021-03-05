Jabra launches Evolve2 30 headphones in India starting at Rs 10,922

has launched Evolve2 30 headphones with a 2-microphone call technology for voice calls and online meetings.

Launched in two variants - STEREO and MONO -- the Evolve2 30 STEREO costs Rs 12,149 and Evolve2 30 MONO costs Rs 10,922. The headphones will be available for sale from mid-March through authorised resellers. Both the headphones are available in black colour,

It also has 28mm speakers and an ‘advanced digital chipset’ for improved audio quality for both calls and playback.

The Evolve2 30 is also available in a Microsoft Teams certified variant, which comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button so you can jump in and out of virtual meetings with just one touch, while the boom arm allows you to easily mute and unmute yourself in an instant.

The headphones have oval memory foam ear cushions with the angled earcup design and a single-sided busylight that turns on automatically when you’re on a call and can also be turned on manually to signal “do-not-disturb”.



The Jabra Evolve2 30 has premium soft memory foam ear cushions and slider of the Evolve2 30 are made with stainless steel.