Jio Fibre launch today: From offers to registration, all you need to know

Telecom operator is slated to launch optic fibre-based Jio Fibre service today.



At the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director announced that JioFibre customers would get free voice calls for life from landline, 100 megabit (mbps) to 1 gigabit per second speed for subscription starting Rs 700 a month and a free HD TV set on commitment to an annual plan.

Jio is targeting 35 million subscribers within the first year of commercially operationalising the business. Officials told PTI the company would target 1,600 towns from the first day of the launch and would initially try to reach out to the rest of the country through 30,000 local cable operators who are aligned to three multi-system operators acquired by it recently.

Here are details about the service that goes commercial today:

plans

Though the company is yet to unviel official plan details, has made it clear that the plans will range from Rs 700 and Rs 10,000 per month. The speed will vary from 100 Mbps to 1Gbps, depending on the plan you buy.

How to get connection

1. Visit the Jio Fiber official website

2. Enter your address for the Jio Fiber connection

3. Enter asked details like you name and mobile number

4. Click 'Generate OTP'

5. Enter the OTP you received on your phone

6. A executive will visit your place to verify all information and share other details

Cable TV subscription is not a part of the plans, according to news agency PTI.

Subscribers will have to pay separately for receiving the TV services which will be delivered either through the cable fibre or by getting a DTH service.



However, Reliance Jio is likely to provide free set top box with its every broadband connection to woo direct-to-home and cable TV customers.

Will Jio Fiber broadband plans include free voice calls?

Landline services will come bundled with broadband connection. Known as Jio Home Phone, the service will offer free calls to domestic phone users and affordable international calls.

Content offerings

Like Reliance Jio's telecom service, all Jio Fiber customers will get free access to Jio's own content apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema. Moreover, customers are expected to get free access to several third-party streaming services.





Jio First Day First Show

The other major highlight of Jio Fiber is "First Day First Show" service that will be launched in mid-2020.





"For the first time in India, we are introducing a disruptive concept for watching new movies. Premium Jio Fiber customers will be able to watch movies in their living rooms the same day these movies are released in theatres," had announced at the Reliance Industries AGM last month.