Business Standard

Jio Glass for mixed reality experience announced at RIL AGM: Details here

The Jio Glass supports interactive 3D space, holographic content and 2D video conferencing features. It weighs 75 g, and supports all audio formats, according to the company

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms on Wednesday announced its mixed-reality platform Jio Glass at the Reliance Industries annual general meeting 2020. you could connect the Jio Glass with your smartphone using a cable to access internet and app services. It has a built-in display and audio drivers for immersive mixed-reality content experience. It supports over 25 applications and can be used for 3D meetings and video calls. Moreover, it has built-in collaboration tools for online classes and office meetings.

“Jio Glass is a cutting-edge technology that provides best-in-class mixed reality services to users for a truly meaningful immersive experience,” said Reliance Industries President Kiran Thomas. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning geography will now be history,” Thomas added during a demo of the Jio Glass.

The Jio Glass supports interactive 3D space, holographic content and 2D video conferencing features. It weighs 75 g and supports all audio formats, according to the company.

ALSO READ: Reliance AGM highlights: Mukesh Ambani welcomes Google to Jio Platforms

Along with Jio Glass, Reliance Jio also launched the Jio TV+ platform, with content curated from across most widely used over-the-top (OTT) platforms. It supports voice search and has easy-to-use interface with content discovery service.

Reliance Jio also announced a partnership with global technology giant Google to jointly develop an entry-level affordable smartphone with optimisation to the Android operating system and the Play Store.


ALSO READ: RIL 43rd AGM: Jio biz update, bonus, Aramco deal details. What's in store?

“In partnership, we can draw on each other’s strengths. We look forward to bringing smartphone access to more Indians — and exploring the many ways we can work together to improve Indians’ lives and advance India’s digital economy,” Google India said in a statement.
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 15:37 IST

