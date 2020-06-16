Jio has a 'Sign in with Apple' like service but for Reliance employees only

is working on a new digital authentication and authorisation service, which would allow smartphone users to sign-in on apps and websites through a single pin. Named SecureID, the service is currently available in beta testing to select Reliance group employees. The SecureID is expected to be part of Jio Platforms services, which are available for everyone to use and explore.

The Jio SecureID seems similar to ‘Google Sign-in’ and ‘Sign in with Apple’ services. However, it works through a dedicated app (Jio SecureID), which will be available on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store to download. The app allows users to create four-digit and six-digit pins, which can be used to sign-in on apps and portals. To generate pins, however, you need a valid mobile number and the authentication is done through Aadhaar.





“Your Aadhaar card is the identity document against which we are issuing your Jio SecureID. We will be adding other alternate identity documents you could use eventually,” According to FAQs posted on service landing page on Jio portal.

Unlike other Jio Platforms services, which require Jio mobile number, the Jio SecureID works with any valid 10-digit mobile number from any telecom operator.

“Jio SecureID is being made available for Reliance group employees and can be used to log in to Reliance group apps or portals and approve/authorize transactions or documents. Employees don’t need to remember different user names or passwords, the only thing needed is mobile with Jio SecureID app,” according to a service page on Jio portal.