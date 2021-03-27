Laptop troubles in WFH: Over 82% are hardware-related, says report

-
More than 82 per cent of troubles with laptops are hardware-related and just 18 per cent of them are software related, according to a report by Onsitego, an after-sales device service and repair company.
As more and more people worked from home, owing to the pandemic, there has been an uptake in the use of laptops and also the troubles related to it, it says.
A white paper on the phenomenon of laptop problems was prepared by Onsitego after studying over 8,000 laptop cases nationally.
Within hardware, while display and keyboard related problems were expected to be the topmost, surprisingly Wi-Fi connectivity emerged as the highest that stood at 27 per cent of all laptop service requests, according to the report.
18 per cent accounted for keyboard and the trackpad related issues followed by display at 15 per cent and battery and charging related glitches at 8 per cent, the report noted.
All other hindrances, such as audio, bluetooth, exhaust fans, hard disk, overheating, physical damage, power button, and webcam, accounted for around just 2 per cent of laptops serviced.
In the software category, the primary concerns are around resource-hungry applications that accounted almost half (50 per cent) of all laptop service requests.
This is followed by 41 per cent reporting their laptop getting hung in the middle of their usage due to inefficient background apps, malware or viruses and lastly the issues faced due to windows updates stood at a minimal 4 per cent.
