Technology » News
Business Standard

Lava announces Republic Day offers with 26% discount on all smartphones

The India's most affordable 5G smartphone, lava Blaze 5G, is also available at a discounted price of Rs 8,139

Topics
Republic Day | Lava | Lava smartphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lava Blaze NXT
Lava Blaze NXT

Home-grown electronic maker Lava on Wednesday announced Republic Day offers on its entire range of smartphones, including Agni 5G, Blaze Pro, Yuva Pro. In the sale, the company is offering a discount of 26 per cent on all smartphones. The offer can be availed by using the coupon code - LAVA26 – on the payments page. The offer will be live on Lava official website and the e-commerce platform Amazon India, starting 12 pm on January 26. Below are the details:

Lava Agni 5G

This smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,313. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, it sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The smartphone boots Android 11 operating system and comes in fiery blue colour.

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 8,139. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 50-megapixel triple-camera system on the back and 8MP camera sensor on the front.

Lava Blaze NXT

It will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,881. This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen with a water drop notch. It is available in 4GB RAM (expandable by 3GB) and 64GB internal storage configuration. It comes in blue, red and green colours – both with glass-back design.

Lava X3

The Lava X3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 5,179. Powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and 4,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen. It is available in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage configuration, expandable up to 512GB via microSD. Other features of the smartphone include a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, face unlock and fingerprint scanner on the back.

Besides, the company is offering its true wireless earbuds 'Probuds 21' at a discounted price of Rs 26. Originally priced at Rs 1,299, this offer will be available only till stocks last, on Lava's official website and Amazon.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 11:40 IST

