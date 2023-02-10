Lava Blaze 5G gets 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage: Know price, specs

Home-grown electronics maker on Friday announced the 6GB RAM variant of its Blaze 5G . Priced at Rs 11,999, the 6GB variant of Blaze 5G will be available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 11,499 on E-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India, starting February 15. Below are the details:

Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery, the sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boots Android 12 operating system with an anonymous call-recording feature built-in. It has a 50-megapixel AI triple-camera system on the back with EIS and an 8MP camera sensor on the front. The is Widevine L1 certified. It will be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configuration, and blue and green colours options – both with glass-back design.

Lava said the smartphone can run YouTube in the background, allowing users to multitask. It is compatible with all major 5G bands auctioned in India. Other features of the smartphone include a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB), USB-C port for charging and data transfer, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM support, face unlock, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lava said the company would provide ‘free service at home’ service to the customer for a good after-sales experience. Customers can avail the service within the phone's warranty period.