Lava Mobiles to launch 'Made in India' smartphones at 12 noon: Details here

Lava Mobiles is set to launch a range of on Thursday. The home-grown mobile phone maker is hosting a virtual event at 12 noon on January 7. The event will livestream on the company’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Today’s launch will mark the return of Lava Mobiles to smartphone business, which is currently dominated by Chinese players such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, Vivo, etc.

Recently, Lava Mobiles released a video on its Twitter handle where the company’s president and business head Sunil Raina had invited people to the virtual launch event, promising things that never happened in the smartphone industry before.

“Never before has smartphone engineering been so evolved and dynamic, thanks to our talented engineers. Tune in to Lava’s YouTube page for the live telecast of history in the making.

I promise what follows is sure to make you feel proudly Indian,” said Raina in the video posted on Lava Mobiles official Twitter handle.

Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.

Lava Mobiles is not the first company to return to the business of making Last year, Micromax launched couple of budget in the country. Named the Micromax IN Note 1 and the Micromax IN 1B, the smartphones are powered by MediaTek G-series mobile processors, and feature big screen, large capacity battery, and multi-optics camera set-up. The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively. The Micromax IN 1B comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants, priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively.

Both the Micromax IN Note 1 and Micromax IN 1B boots Android operating system with no custom skin layered on top. According to Micromax, both the smartphones run on stock Android OS with no bloatware and advertisement. Moreover, the smartphone will get two-year of Android OS upgrades, including security upgrades.