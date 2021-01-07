Lava Mobiles to launch 'Made in India' smartphones at 12 noon: Details here

-
ALSO READ
BS READS: What happens if the axe falls on Chinese smartphone brands
Samsung, Lava among 16 firms approved for PLI plan for phone manufacturing
Chinese handset makers lost market share in Q2 amid border clash, Covid-19
Govt's ambitious call: Making electronics sector worth $400 bn by 2025
Apple vendors, Samsung apply for PLI; govt plans Rs 11-trn worth production
-
Lava Mobiles is set to launch a range of Made in India smartphones on Thursday. The home-grown mobile phone maker is hosting a virtual event at 12 noon on January 7. The event will livestream on the company’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Today’s launch will mark the return of Lava Mobiles to smartphone business, which is currently dominated by Chinese players such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, Vivo, etc.
Recently, Lava Mobiles released a video on its Twitter handle where the company’s president and business head Sunil Raina had invited people to the virtual launch event, promising things that never happened in the smartphone industry before.
“Never before has smartphone engineering been so evolved and dynamic, thanks to our talented engineers. Tune in to Lava’s YouTube page for the live telecast of history in the making.
I promise what follows is sure to make you feel proudly Indian,” said Raina in the video posted on Lava Mobiles official Twitter handle.
Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.#AbDuniyaDekhegi#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/ERX8Sy9ani— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020
Lava Mobiles is not the first Indian smartphone company to return to the business of making smartphones. Last year, Micromax launched couple of budget smartphones in the country. Named the Micromax IN Note 1 and the Micromax IN 1B, the smartphones are powered by MediaTek G-series mobile processors, and feature big screen, large capacity battery, and multi-optics camera set-up. The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants, priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499, respectively. The Micromax IN 1B comes in 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variants, priced at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively.
Both the Micromax IN Note 1 and Micromax IN 1B boots Android operating system with no custom skin layered on top. According to Micromax, both the smartphones run on stock Android OS with no bloatware and advertisement. Moreover, the smartphone will get two-year of Android OS upgrades, including security upgrades.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU