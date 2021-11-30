Learning platform BitClass tops Google Play Store's Best of 2021 List

Google Play Store's best app this year, for making positive contributions to people's lives this year was a cohort-based learning platform called BitClass. In the user's choice app of the year, the winner in India was social audio app Clubhouse.

The "Google Play's Best of 2021" is in an annual list of apps that the technology giant collates, for apps and games that challenge the norm, introduce unique features and give users newer experiences. The winners "represent the gold standard in app and game development. As always, winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you’re a large or a rising developer," the technology giant said in a post announcing the category winners.

Other categories for India in this year's list are- best game, best apps for fun, best app for everyday essentials, best apps for personal growth, best hidden gems, best apps for good, best apps for tablets, best apps for wear(ables).

The best game in India was Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the version of PUBG developed especially for India by Krafton.

“This recognition is a testament to BGMI’s commitment to create an immersive, enjoyable, and diverse gaming experience for players in India. We accept this award on behalf of our players and are grateful to them for their continued enthusiasm and endless support. Since BGMI’s launch, the feedback from our fans has been incredible, and that’s the pillar on which we are building India centric events, and contents. We have some really exciting things in store for our fans in the final month of the year.” He further added, “We are thrilled to kickstart iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES in December and are confident many gaming enthusiasts are also looking forward to it,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.

Within the first week of the launch of BGMI this year, Krafton saw 40 million downloads and has 16 million daily active users.

Health and well-being were of key interest as well, with winners in the category in 2021 including many mental health and wellness platforms such as Jumping Minds, Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club.

Best apps for fun were- FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More, Clubhouse and

Hotstep, an app for dance enthusiasts.

The best apps for everyday essentials were Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists, SARVA - Yoga & Meditation, and Guardians from Truecaller.

Best hidden gems were Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better, which helps noralise mental health conversations, Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD, which helps people learn and develop in-demand skills; and Moonbeam, which helps users discover podcasts of their interest.

Under "Best apps for Good," the winners are Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning, being: your mental health friend and Speechify - text to speech screen reader app.

Best apps for tablets were home interior and design app Houzz - Home Design & Remodel, graphic design app Canva and sketching app Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw.

Best apps for wearables were My Fitness Pal, Calm, and Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock.

Among games, the Best Indie Games in India in 2021 were DeLight: The Journey Home, Huntdown, My Friend Pedro, Ronin: The Last Samurai, and Bird Alone.

The most popular competitive games were Battlegrounds Mobile India, Summoners War: Lost Centuria, MARVEL Future Revolution, Pokemon Unite, and Suspects: Mystery Mansion.