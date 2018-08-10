Lenovo Ideapad 530S offers beauty and brains in a compact device

Lenovo's Ideapad is a beautiful laptop. Its aluminium finish may be a smudge magnet, but it looks sleek and feels smooth. It will need some tender loving care, but treat that as just one of those things we do to look good.

The 14-inch display with its narrow bezels is almost a full screen. A powerful yet compact design seems to be the demand of the season, so Lenovo has decided to fit its 530S models with the best of everything. Take the WQHD (Wide Quad High Definition) display. With a 16:9 aspect ratio (16 pixels horizontally for every 9 vertically, therefore wide), the ...