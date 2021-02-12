Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 730G SoC launched

today launched its flagship and "most powerful consumer android tablet", Tab P11 Pro with an 11.5-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage in India.

The Tab P11 Pro features a total of four cameras, including two 8MP sensors on the front and a 13MP+5MP setup on the back. claims that the tablet is one of the slimmest and lightest in the category, weighing just 485g with a thickness of 5.8mm.

The Tab P11 Pro packs an 8,600mAh battery with the support for Quick Charge 3.0 and reverse wired charging, which will let you charge other devices via its USB Type-C port. The tablet will ship with Android 10 out of the box, with an update for Android 11 likely in the future.

The Tab P11 Pro's 11.5-inch OLED display has 2560 x 1600 resolution along with 500nits brightness with Dolby Vision and HDR support. The device also supports Netflix in HD and provides up to 500 nits brightness.

The Tab P11 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor with an 8nm chipset. For productivity, it can be attached to the optional ultra-thin keyboard with a trackpad for a PC -like an experience. The tablet’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming features an additional 15 percent graphics boost over Snapdragon 730.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. The tablet houses quad JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimized by Dolby Atmos for surround sound.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro comes with a single SIM card slot for cellular connectivity. The tablet runs on Android 10 and it comes with a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button.

Lenovo will offer an optional keyboard folio at launch that includes a trackpad and connects to the Tab P11 Pro via a 4-point pogo-pin connector. The tab also supports Lenovo’s Precision Pen 2 that features increased accuracy and control through 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt detection, but it will go on sale later this year. The pen offers 100 hours of usage and a 60mAH battery. The tablet also offers three different modes - to type (keyboard mode), watch multimedia (stand mode), and browse the web (handheld mode).

Pricing and Availability



The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is going to be available for Rs 44,999. As a special 30-day launch offer, Tab P11 Pro can be purchased along with the Keyboard Cover (worth INR 10,000) for Rs 49,999. The Slate Gray variant will go on sale at midnight on 14th February 2021 across Lenovo.com, Amazon. and Flipkart.com. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon. The Lenovo Precision Pen 2 local availability and pricing will be announced soon.