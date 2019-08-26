Lenovo launches Smart Clock, Smart Display with Google Assistant in India

today launched Google Assistant-enabled Smart Clock and Smart Display, marking its debut in smart home product portfolio in India. The Smart Clock starts from Rs 5,999 while Smart Display starts at Rs 14,999. Both the devices will go on sale from early September 2019.

The announcement came after Google's Nest Hub smart display speaker was launched in India for Rs 9,999.

Smart Clock comes with the 4-inch IPS touch screen and can be used to control the smart home and listen to music. The Smart Display can be also be used for video calling using Google Duo among other features.

Lenovo Smart Clock



Precied at Rs 5, 999, Lenovo’s Smart Clock comes with voice and touch control on a 4 inch IPS screen, and can be used to set alarms, set calendar entries, dim the lights, weather information, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio. The smart clock also works with Google Chromecast.

Lenovo Smart Display



Lenovo’s Smart Display with a 10-inch touchscreen display comes with dual 10W full-range speakers and as many passive tweeters. The device sports Qualcomm Home Hub Platform based on the Snapdragon 624 paired with 2GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It features a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera for video calls, and dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The device can be used for media playback from services like YouTube and Spotify. It also acts as a single hub to control smart home devices. It can also be used as a digital picture frame with Google Photos.