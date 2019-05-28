LG 27UK650 review: Capable 4K monitor for those upgrading from regular one

Gamers, content creators and those in creative fields — designers, video editors, etc — might agree that the quality of the computer monitor can make a huge difference to the overall user experience. While a regular monitor can get the work done somehow, a screen with value-added utility features like an enhanced refresh rate, support, etc, not only increase convenience but also result in improved productivity and output.

The 27UK650 is one of those monitors that come packed with more than just the basic utility features, and that makes it a decent choice for first time users making a plunge in the field of gaming or content creation. The monitor has a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution IPS panel that supports HDR10 (SDR to upscale).

While the high-resolution panel allows it to render small details with good precision, the SDR to content upscaling gives boost to colour information, making it easy to identify objects that otherwise do not show up on regular monitors. Unfortunately, the monitor has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz that results in a ghosting and stuttering effect most noticeable while playing games.

In terms of design, the 27UK650 complements the desktop space with its minimal profile. Though made mostly of plastic, it looks premium because of a brushed aluminium finish. The monitor’s arc-shaped stand adds to the overall aesthetics, but has limited functionality. You can tilt the screen, adjust its height, and turn the orientation, but there is no way for you to move it in the left or right direction due for lack of swivel movements.

The monitor supports basic connectivity interfaces, including HDMI, display port and headphone out port. But there is no USB type-C port which lowers its utility for Apple MacBook users. The monitor also lacks speakers which makes it a side accessory rather than a standalone desktop peripheral.

Priced at Rs 42,000, the 27UK650 seems to be a decent monitor upgrade for gamers and content creators moving from regular monitors. It has the basic features and offers some premium, too – 4K IPS panel, HDR upscaling, technology, etc. In the same price segment, however, full-fledged with enhanced gaming utility are also available. Therefore, be wise while choosing the right one for yourself!