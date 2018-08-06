LG G7 ThinQ India launch on Flipkart soon: Know specifications, features

LG, a South Korean electronics manufacturer, is gearing up to launch the G7 ThinQ in India today, according to the phone’s product landing page that has been listed on home-grown e-commerce portal Flipkart. First unveiled in May, the phone is a successor of the G6, which was launched last year. The phone comes with host of improvements compared to the predecessor such as new format screen, more RAM, artificial intelligence capabilities and enhanced camera modules. However, it still lacks some of the key features of the V-series smartphones such as plastic-OLED screen.

Like its predecessor, the is primarily a smartphone for multimedia enthusiasts with top-notch audio features, capable dual rear camera module and bright LCD screen. However, the phone also gets native AI-capabilities to enhance the camera performance that has become a common feature in most of the current generation smartphones.

Here are the key features and specifications of the LG G7 ThinQ:

Artificial Intelligence in Camera, Google for everything else

The features AI camera that identifies scene and automatically adjusts the setting based on machine learning algorithms. The phone also gets a discreet Google Assistant key, like Bixby key in Samsung phones, that enables the voice search. The key also doubles up as the Google Lens key to fetch information from web. The Google Lens is a visual search platform that scans image or object in frame and fetches information from the web related to it.

The 32bit Hi-Fi QUAD DAC with DTS:X 3D surround sound capabilities for true 7.1 channel surround sound experience through headphones. The phone also features a new mono speaker, which is dubbed as BoomBox speaker. The speaker packs in 17 times enlarged resonance chamber and boasts a 39 per cent larger speaker with boosted bass, according to company’s claim.

On the front, the LG G7 ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch notch-based screen of QHD+ resolution in 19:9 aspect ratio that can get up to 1000 nits bright. On the back, the phone boasts a dual 16-megapixel lens with portrait mode, live photos, and HDR10 video recording.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with the either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. However, the Indian model is expected to feature only 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Powering the phone is a 3,000 mAh battery, which supports Quick Charging The phone boots Android Oreo operating system covered under LG’s custom user interface.