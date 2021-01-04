LG launches Tonefree HBS-FN7, HBS-FN6 TWS earbuds; price starts at Rs 24990

-
South Korean electronics maker LG on Monday launched its Tonefree true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The earbuds come in two models, named the HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN7, priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 29,990, respectively. Both the models will be available for pre-booking at the LG brand store from January 5. As part of launch offer, LG is offering up to 70 per cent discount to the pre-booking orders of the HBS-FN7. The pre-booking offer is valid only on January 5. The earbuds will be available for sale on retail stores and online e-commerce platforms from next week onwards.
Both the models will be available in a stylish black and Modern white colours.
The LG Tonefree earbuds come with a ultraviolet-nano charging cradle with ultraviolet light, which sanitizes the earbuds and eliminates 99.9 per cent bacteria while the earbuds charge – according to the company. The case comes with LED lighting on the top, indicating case and earbuds charging status and UVnano status. The earbuds boast active noise cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned premium sound, sleek and ergonomic design, amongst others features.ALSO READ: OPPO Enco W51 review: Good earbuds for music and calls, comfort is an issue
The earbuds are compatible with wide range of Bluetooth-enabled devices, including iOS and Android smartphones. The earbuds are supported by a complementary app, available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.ALSO READ: Samsung Buds Live review: Great sound with TWS earphones, distinct design
Both the models feature high-performance microphones; an upper microphone to detect external noise, an inner microphone to cancel out noise, and a lower microphone to pick up and amplify vocals. The earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and rain, making them water resistant. Offering fast and wireless charging, the HBS-FN7 comes with a 21-hour long battery life with up to 7 hours of playback and an extra 14 hours in the cradle — all from one charge, while the HBS-FN6 comes with an 18-hour long battery life with up to 6 hours of playback.
