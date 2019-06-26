LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro smartphones announced: Know price, specifications

South Korean electronics major LG on Wednesday unveiled its India-specific W-series smartphones, which includes the LG W10, the and the Pro. While the and the will go on sale from July 3, exclusively on Amazon India, the availability will be announced later. The is priced at Rs 8,999 and it comes in tulip purple and smoky grey colours. The LG W30 is priced at Rs 9,999 and it comes in thunder blue, platinum grey and aurora green colours.

The LG W10 is the most affordable offering in the company’s W-series smartphones. It boasts a 6.19-inch notch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio P22 system-on-chip, mated with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. Imaging is covered by a dual camera module on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone boots Android Pie operating system.

The LG W30 boasts a 6.26-inch U-shaped notch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by Mediatek Helio P22 system-on-chip, mated with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. Imaging is covered by a triple camera module on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 12MP low-light sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone boots Android Pie operating system.

Though the is yet to be declared, it is expected to be a premium offering in affordable smartphone segment. The phone has a 6.21-inch V-shaped notch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 system-on-chip, mated with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. Imaging is covered by a triple camera module on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone boots Android Pie operating system.