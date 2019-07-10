LG W10, W30 go on sale with cashback offers from Yes Bank, Jio: Know more

South Korean electronics major LG’s recently launched affordable smartphones, the W10 and the W30, go on sale on July 10, exclusively on Amazon India. Part of the company’s India-centric W-series smartphones, the W10 and LG W30 are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. The LG W10 comes in tulip purple and smoky grey colours. The LG W30 comes in thunder blue, platinum grey and aurora green colours.

As a part of the launch offers, both devices have a 10 per cent instant cashback on equated monthly instalment (EMI) transaction made through Yes Bank credit cards. Reliance Jio customers can also avail Rs 4,950 cashback offer, which is valid on recharge of Rs 299. In this offer, Jio customers get Rs 1,700 cashback in the form of recharge vouchers and Rs 3,250 discount coupon redeemable at ClearTrip portal to book flights, hotels, etc.

LG W10 specifications and features

The LG W10 is the most affordable offering in the company’s W-series smartphones. It boasts a 6.19-inch notch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio P22 system-on-chip, mated with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. Imaging is covered by a dual camera module on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP selfie camera. The phone boots Android Pie operating system.

LG W-series smartphones

The LG W30 boasts a 6.26-inch U-shaped notch screen of HD+ resolution, stretched in 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also powered by Mediatek Helio P22 system-on-chip, mated with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. Imaging is covered by a triple camera module on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 12MP low-light sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone boots Android Pie operating system.