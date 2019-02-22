Lloyd hopes to replicate success of its ACs in new range of ULED TVs

Lloyd, now a Havells-owned company, continues to bring in consumer durables that compete with the finest from tech giants such as Samsung and LG. Now it hopes to replicate the success of its air conditioners in its new range of ULED TVs.

Design (4.5/5) I reviewed the 65-inch ULED 4K TV (model: GL65U2G0IU) that was fixed on a wall in front of my bed a few weeks ago. It has a thin metal frame, which makes the TV light and yet sturdy, and the thin bezels in metal finish ensure the screen gets maximum space. Many smart TVs tend to have the fittings panel at the back, which is ...