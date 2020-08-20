Logitech G502 Lightspeed: Finally, a perfect wireless mouse for PC gamers

The G502 Lightspeed is a wireless mouse for PC gamers that promises a performance matching wired mice. For perspective, wired mice are considered good for gaming due to limited or no latency issues. By comparison, wireless mice are flexible to use but have latency issues, which lead to sub-par performance while gaming. The G502 Lightspeed is a one-of-its kind wireless mouse for gamers that seems to have beaten these latency issues.

The G502 Lightspeed has a response rate of 1 ms, which is even better than some wired mice. Technical jargons aside, this mouse is responsive and shows no latency. While reviewing, I did not come across any moment where the PC took time to respond to mouse inputs.

Besides stellar response rate, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is accurate and sensitive, thanks to its Hero 16K optical sensor that covers wide dots-per-inch (DPI) coverage spectrum (from 100 to up to 16,000). It is the best sensor you get in any mouse currently available in the market, and its benefits go beyond gaming. Moreover, the sensor works across surfaces – glass, mouse pad, wood, plastic, tiles — without any visible detriment in performance.

A mouse cannot be a gaming one if it does not have any additional programmable buttons; the Logitech G502 Lightspeed has 11 of them. The buttons are strategically placed to enhance your gaming performance. Even if they require some practice, they do prove a game-changer once you get used to them. For example, there are buttons to shift DPI speed on the left side of the mouse. Some fast-paced require different mouse movement sensitivity, and with DPI speed buttons you can do that without having to close or minimise the game window to adjust the DPI setting.

Coming to the battery life, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is good for 45 hours of usage on a single charge with its LightSync RGB Light enabled. It goes up to 55 hours without the light effects. The on-battery time comes close to the company’s claimed figures of 48 hours (and 60 hours without light effects).

Priced at Rs 14,995, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed is expensive but totally worth the price if you are into PC gaming. Moreover, there is no other mouse at present, not in the wireless category anyway, that can match the scale of performance you get with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed. A caveat: It is designed for right-hand use; left-handers may not be able to use it at all.