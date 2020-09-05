Logitech K380 review: A compact but functional wireless keyboard on budget

The K380 is a slim, lightweight and compact wireless keyboard that comes really handy if you need a functional one to go with your notebook. The K380's looks attract attention with fancy buttons and compact form factor. Covered in rose pink colour theme with matte finish and rounded keys, the K380 looks premium from all sides.

Like most wireless keyboards, the K380 does not have backlit keys. Therefore, it is not best suited for people who work in low light condition. The keyboard connects with up to three devices wirelessly and lets you toggle from one to the other. There are three white keys with icons depicting a laptop, tablet and phone. The three keys also have a white LED indicator above them indicating which device is connected.

Interestingly, the keyboard connects and works fine with Android, iOS and iPadOS devices. It does not add much value to smartphone ecosystem, but use it with a tablet and you will find it difficult to move back to on-screen capacitive keyboard.

In close proximity, the K380 manages stable connection and works without a hiccup or latency issue. As for the quality, the K380 keys have good travel time and the click feedback is solid, too. Despite its compact form factor, the keys does not look stuffed and you can work on it without accidentally hitting other keys. Its rounded keys, however, require some time to adjust.

Priced at Rs 3,195, the K380 is one of the best portable keyboards. It makes a good option if you need a portable wireless keyboard that can go with multiple devices, including tablets and smartphones.