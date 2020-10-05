Logitech launches M190 full-size wireless mouse at Rs 1,195 in India

has launched its latest full size wireless mouse M190 in India for Rs 1,195. The wireless mouse comes with a contoured design and scooped buttons for finger placement.

The M190 allows users to work wirelessly from up to 10 meters. The mouse offers 18 months of battery life and it also automatically shifts to power saving mode when not in use.

M190 comes with a USB receiver that allows you to simply plug and play, making it easy to transport from one workspace to another with reliable connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The M190 Full-Size Wireless Mouse is available in Charcoal, Red and Blue colour options for Rs. 1,195 at Amazon.in.