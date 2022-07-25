Logitech MX keyboard, MX 3S mouse review: A dream combo for heavy-duty use

Logitech’s MX Mechanical Keyboard and MX Master 3S Mouse are arguably the best keyboard-mouse combo available in the market at present. Besides the Apple Mac and computers based on the Windows platform, these Bluetooth-enabled peripheral devices are compatible with tablets and smartphones, even smart televisions. Importantly, the mouse and keyboard can simultaneously connect with up to three supporting devices. And, switching from one device to another is seamless – just press a dedicated button. This keyboard-mouse combination is thoughtfully designed to weed out the clutter and make work efficient and effortless.

Design

The mouse looks similar to the company’s previous models but has a better-looking white-silver finish. Important to note that the mouse by design is made for right-hand users. That said, it is full of surprises: its scroll wheel supports both staggered and smooth scrolling. Therefore, it is hassle-free both for small quarter-page scrolls and ‘Mag Speed’ rapid scroll to the end of the page. The side wheel is well-positioned; it neither comes in the way of the thumb nor stretches too far for comfort. Sized appropriately, the mouse and does not feel bulky.

As for the keyboard, it is ideal for those who like to type very fast and hit the keys hard when necessary. It is a bit heavy, but not unwieldy. The keyboard keys are well spaced out and feel tactile to use.

Features and performance

Both peripheral devices are best experienced with Options+ software available for Windows and Mac computers. That is because the value-added features of both are enabled through the software. Moreover, the customisations and application-specific triggers are managed through the app. So, once you install the software, you get many features to make your work life easier and fun.

MX keyboard

The side wheel can serve several purposes. It can scroll between tabs, take the volume up or down, etc. Moreover, you can also choose which feature should work on which application. For example, you can select Google Chrome and the wheel would move around the tabs. Likewise, you can select other applications like MS Excel and make the wheel serve another purpose. And, all this can be done and changed from the Options+ application itself. The mouse movement on the screen, the feel of it in the hand, and the primary and secondary keys are just perfect for playing games or making complex detail-oriented designs on applications like Adobe Photoshop or Corel Draw.

Logitech MX 3S mouse

Now, the keyboard takes its combination with the mouse to the next level. It has a hand proximity sensor that activates the backlight. The texture on the keys is neither smooth nor rough, but appropriately gradient for comfortable touch and feel. The fingers move over it as if there were no friction. Apart from the regular keys, there are dedicated keys to set the backlight of the keyboard and for device switching. The feature to designate shortcut keys for applications like Chrome and Excel must be appreciated. But, the most useful shortcut key would be the calculator key. While the keys are smooth and require almost zero effort to press and get optimal results, they are capable of taking some serious blows, in case some frustration seeps in while working.

Battery

Both mouse and keyboard come with an on/off switch. Both have USB-C ports for charging. For the keyboard, the company claims a 15-day run time on full charge with backlight on. Without backlight, it can run for up to 10 months, says the company. The good thing about charging is that you will not need any special wire for it. Any regular Type-C cable would do.

Verdict

The Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard and MX Master 3S mouse are premium devices for those who want to be more efficient at their jobs and enjoy the experience at the same time. With all the features that the devices have in store, they make a good buy for heavy-duty professionals.

MX Master 3S Mouse: Rs 10,995

MX Mechanical full-size: Rs 19,999