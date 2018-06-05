Looking for a pen drive to secure confidential data? Here are a few options

or thumb drives often turn out to be a life saver. At the same time, they could also be the most vulnerable place to store data. Here is a look at a few which you could consider:

Kingston DataTraveler 2000

Leakage of corporate secrets, data theft, blackmail — we’ve heard of enough cases when data falls into the wrong hands. Thus, if you’re paranoid about security or have million-dollar secrets, this is the perfect way to carry it. Besides security features such as AES 256-bit data encryption and auto lock, this drive supports USB 3.0 and thus, data transfers are extremely fast. Also, this drive is compatible across platforms (I used it on Windows and Linux). What’s more, the drive leaves no trace on the host computer, and once you slip it into its cover, it looks like an ordinary oversized

Price: Rs 14,000 for 32GB

SanDisk Dual Drive

Suppose you can’t access the cloud for a backup, or want to access a file from the cloud but are unable to do so, this one could come in handy. In fact, once I connected my Android phone to one of these to access a document and send it as an email from the phone, when I had no access to a PC. The drive’s also a good way to back up photos from your phone if you suddenly find yourself short of onboard memory. And if you want faster transfers, you could go in for the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 (Rs 1,290 for 32GB), which supports USB 3.0.

Price: Rs 1,150 for 32GB