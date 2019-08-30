Luxury made-in-India watches are a surprisingly popular new trend

Among the generous coverage devoted to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing last month, the most delightful was a piece that appeared in The Atlantic. It had nothing to do with the scientific marvel that was Apollo 11, or the colossal achievement that the mission was to become.

Rather, it was about a watch: the Omega Speedmaster Professional, the timepiece that Buzz Aldrin wore on the lunar surface. The watch, with the words “First Watch Worn on the Moon” engraved on the case back, continues to be immensely popular among connoisseurs, retailing at over Rs 3 lakh. In the era ...