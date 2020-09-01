MediaTek launches Helio G95 mobile processor for gaming-centric smartphones

Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company on Tuesday launched a new gaming-focused chipset for premium 4G Named the Helio G95, it is the latest addition to the Helio G Series family aimed at gaming-centric

"MediaTek continues to enhance its G series gaming chips to deliver robust performance and MediaTek Helio G95 is our most powerful gaming chip to date," Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek, said in a statement.

The new chipset features enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology, multi-camera support, unrivalled connectivity, and AI Super-Resolution for video streams.

It aims to offer gaming enthusiasts faster performance and high-end features like advanced multi-camera photography (up to 4 cameras) with an inbuilt AI processing unit (APU).

It provides dual wake-up word support and enables HDR10 standard display, which can be enhanced to approach HDR10+ quality in real-time.

The chip offers an 'AI Super Resolution' display for superior video calling and video streaming on various platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

It can support video qualities ranging from 360p to 720p HD resolution in real-time, reducing the network bandwidth by up to 75 per cent without any perceptible difference in quality.





The chip features FHD+ 90fps displays for fast responsiveness and smooth experience, making the chip ideal for gaming and daily User Interface.

"The chipset enables devices featuring up to a 64MP camera, with quad-pixel technology for incredible low-light results during night shots," the company said.