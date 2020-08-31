Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC to debut on POCO smartphone: Details here

-
American chipmaker Qualcomm on Monday unveiled the Snapdragon 732G mobile processor. Successor to the Snapdragon 730G, the Snapdragon 732G is touted to bring processor and graphic related improvements and it will debut on the upcoming smartphone from Chinese mobile phone maker POCO.
“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. He added, “We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”
The Snapdragon 732G will get following enhancements over the Snapdragon 730G:
Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz
Bolstered Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU for improved graphics rendering
Besides, the Snapdragon 732G brings Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, and features 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem.
"Since inception, POCO has been all about listening to user feedback and delivering exactly what they need,” said Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India. He added, “We’re thrilled to be working once again with Qualcomm Technologies to bring a sophisticated user experience for our users with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We're hoping all our fans, especially the gaming community, appreciate the offering.
