Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC to debut on POCO smartphone: Details here

American chipmaker on Monday unveiled the Snapdragon 732G mobile processor. Successor to the Snapdragon 730G, the Snapdragon 732G is touted to bring processor and graphic related improvements and it will debut on the upcoming smartphone from Chinese mobile phone maker POCO.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Technologies, Inc. He added, “We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”

The Snapdragon 732G will get following enhancements over the Snapdragon 730G:

Kryo 470 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz

Bolstered Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU for improved graphics rendering

Besides, the Snapdragon 732G brings Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences, and features 4th generation Qualcomm AI Engine and Qualcomm Snapdragon X15 LTE Modem.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M51 tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

"Since inception, POCO has been all about listening to user feedback and delivering exactly what they need,” said Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India. He added, “We’re thrilled to be working once again with Qualcomm Technologies to bring a sophisticated user experience for our users with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We're hoping all our fans, especially the gaming community, appreciate the offering.