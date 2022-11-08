JUST IN
MediaTek unveils the Dimensity 9200 processor with 5G, ray tracing support

The Dimensity 9200 supports both millimeter wave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity for consumers around the world. Smartphones with Dimensity 9200 will be available in the market by end of 2022

MediaTek | chinese chipmakers | Taiwan

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek on Tuesday launched its latest 5G processor, the Dimensity 9200. Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9200 processor will be available in the market by the end of 2022. The processor supports both millimeter wave 5G and sub-6GHz connectivity for consumers around the world.

“MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Wireless communications, MediaTek.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200: Specifications

It is the first smartphone processor to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds over 3GHz and also the first to have the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU with a hardware-based ray tracing engine. It packs MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 gaming technology for an immersive gaming experience. The Dimensity 9200 is a Wi-Fi 7-ready smartphone platform and supports up to 6.5 Gbps data speed. It integrates a built-in 5G modem with AI for faster network searching and 5G connection recovery. Users can connect with the help of MediaTek’s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi coexistence technology, allowing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low-energy audio and wireless peripherals like gamepads to connect at the same time without interference.

It packs eXtreme power-saving technology for AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks and saves up to 40 per cent power with AI-NR and 45 per cent with AI-SR. Additionally, it has a dual antenna system, which automatically switches between extreme performance and ultra-low power antennas based on user needs. It provides each Cortex-A510 CPU core with direct access to storage. The Imagiq 890 image signal processor is the first to support RGBW camera sensors and captures photos with great detailing, whether users are in low light or bright light. With AI-NR photo capture technology, users can access motion unblur technology.

Other features include AI visual semantic display to optimise picture quality, LPDDR5X with support for up to 8533Mbps memory, Smart Blulight Defender for a comfortable viewing experience and dual-link true wireless stereo audio for better sound quality.

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 18:02 IST

