Meet the data geek who builds robust sales models for small shopkeepers

Data is akin to oxygen for any modern day commerce, whether online or even offline. But it also depends on how one churns it and comes out with actionable insights. No wonder Harsh Shah, a co-founder of retail tech startup Fynd, expects all of the firm’s employees to know the basics of data modelling. “That is the core of the business.

Irrespective of their roles, they will be taught to understand how the solution works. Can’t escape that,” chuckles Shah. Fynd provides technology platforms and solutions to merchants to manage their inventory and sales across ...