Meet the senior woman technologist who's leading the fight against Covid-19

In addition to her usual role of steering research and development, innovation and business enablement in the country, Nivruti Rai, country head for India and VP for data platforms group at Intel is heading another important mission this year. She is leading the Nasscom taskforce in its fight against Covid-19 by leveraging technology.

The task force is focused on creating a single directory of people and companies working on utilising data and technology for Covid-19 management, which will be accessible to anyone who may need it. It consists of more than 40 companies including Intel, ...