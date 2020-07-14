JUST IN
Bharti Airtel, Verizon join hands to offer video conferencing solutions

Meet the senior woman technologist who's leading the fight against Covid-19

Nivruti Rai of Intel has spearheaded a tech-driven vision of a Pandemic Response Platform for India, conceived as an open API-based multi-cloud infrastructure that enables several citizen-centric apps

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

In addition to her usual role of steering research and development, innovation and business enablement in the country, Nivruti Rai, country head for India and VP for data platforms group at Intel is heading another important mission this year. She is leading the Nasscom taskforce in its fight against Covid-19 by leveraging technology.

The task force is focused on creating a single directory of people and companies working on utilising data and technology for Covid-19 management, which will be accessible to anyone who may need it. It consists of more than 40 companies including Intel, ...

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 18:14 IST

