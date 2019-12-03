Meet Vishal Gondal, the dot-com entrepreneur making strides in health-tech

What would you do if you had $100 million? This was the dilemma Vishal Gondal faced after he sold his gaming company to The Walt Disney Co in 2012. Gondal is among a breed of successful entrepreneurs of the dot-com era, having run Indiagames, a mobile games publisher, for more than 16 years.

Indiagames, now known as UTV Indiagames, had a revenue of $11 million in 2012-13, with sales in India and South East Asia. Making wealth for himself, Gondal dabbled among entrepreneurs and new ventures even as he stayed on at Disney for a year to oversee the transition. During this time, he was ...