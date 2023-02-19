Meta accounts for 82% of fines under EU privacy laws, shows data

-
Penalties imposed on Meta Platforms constitute 82.6 per cent of the total fines imposed under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Tsaaro — a data privacy and cyber security services provider — reveals in its Privacy Fines Report 2022, a first-of-its-kind survey of enforcement trends under the GDPR.
Tsaaro has analysed about 500 fines and penalties imposed by EU data protection authorities under the GDPR. Indian laws under the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 also have provisions for penalties. Tsaaro expects that India will see a similar story.
The fines seek to rectify wrongs committed, and caution firms that privacy breaches will not be taken lightly and non-compliance would incur the authorities’ ire.
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 18:23 IST
