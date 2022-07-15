Meta reveals India's pet icons across categories ahead of Emoji Day

-
ALSO READ
An alternative to language: How well do people know their emojis?
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
WhatsApp to bet big on payments in India after NPCI nod for 100 mn users
Why there might not be another COO like Meta's Sheryl Sandberg
WhatsApp building new feature to organise groups for businesses, school
-
The world will celebrate emoji day on July 17. The rise of visual-based communications has led to a new vocabulary of emojis and GIFs, which is making us more expressive than ever before. There is an emoji with just the right expression for every emotion we go through, helping us to communicate better.
Meta shares some fun facts on how Indians are using emojis across its platforms.
Among activities and sports, cricket continues to be the nation’s favourite sport, followed by yoga/meditation emoji given people’s focus on health and wellbeing.
We are an expressive bunch, even if it’s just through Emojis - Version 14.0 saw 112 new emojis released in 2021. Despite the many choices, the most popular new emojis on Facebook amongst Indians showed a range of emotion.
Also Read: Facebook vs Facebake is only the latest in a series of trademark wars
Here’s a list of the most popular emojis used in India across Facebook and Instagram:
Popular sports emojis on Facebook posts in India are:
Yoga meditation emoji
Person Lifting Weights
Bow and Arrow emoji
Most popular sports emojis in Instagram bios for people living in India are:
Cricket emoji
Football emoji
Bullseye emoji
Popular emojis in India by age group on Facebook:
Gen Z (18 - 24):
Heart emoji
Folded Hands emoji
Thumbs up emoji
Millennials (25-44):
Birthday cake emoji
Folded Hands emoji
Heart emoji
Gen X + Boomers (45 - 65+):
Birthday cake emoji
Heart emoji
Party Popper emoji
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU