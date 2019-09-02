MevoFit Thrust smartwatch review: Feature-heavy, yet not smart enough

At first glance, the Thrust smartwatch looks promising, but what unfolds after a few days of usage shows all that glitters isn't gold.

Let's look at what was the overall experience like.

Design

With its minimal look, MevoFit's Thrust looks appealing with a decent colour combination between the strap, body, and bezel.

There is only one button that brings the watch to life and the graphics on the watch glass add to the appeal. The rear of the watch holds the sensor that tracks heart rate and other metrics.

The watch weighs just 32 grams, and is really comfortable to wear with the Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) rubber strap and the conventional metal buckle.

Display

The Thrust comes with a 1.3-inch colour display that has a resolution of 240x240 pixels and three themes. Although the watch face is round, the actual screen is square in shape. A lot of space on the watch face remains black and empty, the maker could have used the space to offer a larger screen. The screen responds well to gestures and packs bright colours that are visible even in direct sunlight.

Features and performance

Apart from tracking regular metrics, Thrust can keep a log of sleep, heart rate, BP, ECG, PPG, and you get notifications for calls, messages, and social media alerts. Thrust offers four sports mode to keep a track of walking, running, hiking and cycling.

The smartwatch is water-resistant with IP 67 protection, It fared well during activities and there was no performance issue during a slight drizzle, too.

The Lithium battery lasts 5-6 days in standard mode but drains quickly when you use it along with some activity. I used the watch for running and received some notifications during the activity. There was a significant drop in battery level.

One significant miss is the in-built GPS tracker. I feel it is essential along with the features has added in the watch.

I observed that the smartwatch overcounts while tracking steps. I have used several wearable trackers in a recent while, and can easily estimate the distance covered and steps taken in a normal schedule. The watch either carries forward the previous day's readings or isn't accurate at all. I couldn't rely on the heart rate readings, too, as they usually remain between 55-65 bpm during normal activities of the day but MevoFit Thrust reads them at around 78-82. Thus, I couldn't trust it on ECG and other readings as well.

Also, I had a hard time with the MevoFit fitness app as it crashes all the time. I couldn't get a hold over my data and hence, I couldn't gauge my performance during the period I had the watch wrapped around my wrist.

For the most part, I didn't get notifications for any of the social media accounts as well as calls, despite the phone being connected to the watch throughout.

Verdict

For Rs 9,999 the MevoFit stops short of proving its worth in the gamut of fitness wearables. I felt it overestimates the readings and that spoils the overall experience. Despite being feature-heavy, the smartwatch doesn't impress much with its performance.