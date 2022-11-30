Michael Kors launches Qualcomm 4100+ chip-powered Camile Gen 6 smartwatch

-
Luxury accessory maker Michael Kors on Wednesday launched the Camile Gen 6 in India. Priced Rs 22,995 onwards, the smartwatch is available for purchase on select online and offline retail stores. According to the company, the smartwatch is an amalgamation of fashion-designer watches and next-generation software advancements.
Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch: Specifications
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, the Michael Kors Camile Gen 6 smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen. The fitness wearable has a circular dial with a side-mounted button. It boasts a stainless steel frame and button. It offers Bluetooth calling feature, supported by inbuilt microphone and speaker. Besides, it has a built-in capability to activate Google Assistant on iPhones and Android phones. The fitness wearable boots Google Wear OS and works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS. According to Michael Kors, the smartwatch can last from one to three days, depending on the usage. It comes in gold, silver, black, and tints of pink and rose gold colours.
It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. It has a built-in app to track calories, sleep and steps. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity. The smartwatch has inbuilt GPS, NFC and supports Spotify. Besides, it includes other features like accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR, and ambient light.
The company claims that the smartwatch charges up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. It has 8GB internal storage.
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 15:31 IST
