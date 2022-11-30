JUST IN
Graphene is supermaterial but manufacturing it at scale remains a challenge
OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 set to launch in India on December 12
India to have 690 million 5G subscribers by 2028: Ericsson Mobility Report
Sony PlayStation tournaments to start from Thursday, gamers gear up
Samsung Galaxy S23 appears on FCC datatbase ahead of Feb launch
Amazon Web Services launches 'SimSpace Weaver' computer service
Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments may drop by 20 mn in Q4 of FY23: Report
Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more
Sony unveils Mocopi motion-tracking bands for Metaverse on smartphones
Samsung sees significant uptake of foldable smartphones by enterprise users
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Graphene is supermaterial but manufacturing it at scale remains a challenge
Business Standard

Michael Kors launches Qualcomm 4100+ chip-powered Camile Gen 6 smartwatch

Michael Kors Camile Gen 6 starts at Rs 22,995. The smartwatch is available for purchase on select online and offline retail stores

Topics
Michael Kors | Android | Apple iOS

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch
Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch

Luxury accessory maker Michael Kors on Wednesday launched the Camile Gen 6 in India. Priced Rs 22,995 onwards, the smartwatch is available for purchase on select online and offline retail stores. According to the company, the smartwatch is an amalgamation of fashion-designer watches and next-generation software advancements.

Michael Kors Camille Gen 6 smartwatch: Specifications

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, the Michael Kors Camile Gen 6 smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen. The fitness wearable has a circular dial with a side-mounted button. It boasts a stainless steel frame and button. It offers Bluetooth calling feature, supported by inbuilt microphone and speaker. Besides, it has a built-in capability to activate Google Assistant on iPhones and Android phones. The fitness wearable boots Google Wear OS and works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) or iOS. According to Michael Kors, the smartwatch can last from one to three days, depending on the usage. It comes in gold, silver, black, and tints of pink and rose gold colours.

It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. It has a built-in app to track calories, sleep and steps. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity. The smartwatch has inbuilt GPS, NFC and supports Spotify. Besides, it includes other features like accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, off-body IR, and ambient light.

The company claims that the smartwatch charges up to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. It has 8GB internal storage.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Michael Kors

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 15:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU