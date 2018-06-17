Micromax Canvas 2 Plus with 18:9 screen, face unlock launched: Details here

Micromax, a home grown electronics brand, on June 16 launched the Canvas 2 Plus at Rs 8,999. The smartphone features a modern 18:9 aspect ratio screen, mechanism, 4,000 mAh battery and fingerprint sensor.

Built on the blueprints of the Canvas-series, the a jet black finish design with an 8mm thin chassis. The phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ screen stretched in 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a fingerprint sensor on the back and mechanism, which uses front camera as a biometric tool to unlock the device. The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD card. Powering the smartphone is a 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of imaging, the phone sports a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. The rear camera supports features like beauty mode, time lapse, and watermark. The front camera, on the other hand, features selfie flash to assist camera in low-light. The selfie camera features beauty and portrait modes.

“Canvas2 was the first smartphone that we launched in our Canvas range of smartphones back in 2012, which reinvented the way consumers looked at their smartphone as it led to the democratisation of in India. We are now coming up with Canvas 2 Plus with compelling features like infinity screen, feature, battery, etc. We expect Canvas 2 Plus to yet again set a bench mark and revolutionize the overall smartphone adoption,” said Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Informatics.