Microsoft brings Xbox app to Samsung 2022 smart TVs for console-free gaming

app is coming to 2022 smart TVs on June 30, announced on Thursday as it strides to build a platform for the next 20 years of gaming. The partnership between and would allow users to play cloud-enabled games on the latter's smart TVs, without a console. Users, however, would need ‘Game Pass Ultimate’ subscription to access a complete library of cloud-enabled games. Fortnite is the only game title that would be available without subscription on the app for smart TVs.

“We’re building a platform that can reach billions of players—whether it’s on console, whether it’s on PC, whether it’s through cloud streaming—where players on any device they want to play on should be able to find the content they want to play,” said Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

Alongside the Xbox app for Samsung smart TVs, Microsoft announced plans to expand its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to two more countries -- Argentina and New Zealand. It essentially means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in Argentina and New Zealand can now play cloud-enabled games on Apple and Android phones and tablets, Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and on Samsung Smart TVs (from June 30). Unfortunately, India is still not in the list and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the country must wait to experience the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.



Microsoft is also working on Windows 11 and Edge browser to bring new gaming experiences. Below are some of the upgrades coming to Windows 11 to deliver better gaming experience:

Optimisations for windowed games: According to Microsoft, the optimisations are currently being tested and they are designed to significantly reduce latency and unlock gaming features, including Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

New HDR calibration app: It will enable players to improve colour accuracy and consistency of their HDR displays

Game Pass Widget: It will allow players to browse and discover games from Game Pass and jump back into their recently played titles

Controller bar: It would populate a list of most recent games, and shortcuts to popular game launchers, including the Xbox app. Controller bar enables players to jump back into their games or even access Xbox Cloud Gaming without the need for a mouse and keyboard. This is also currently being tested in the Windows Insider program

Here are the gaming related upgrades coming to desktop version of Microsoft Edge browser for enhanced experience: