Microsoft brings Xbox app to Samsung 2022 smart TVs for console-free gaming

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro review: A 'take anywhere, do everything' laptop
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
-
Xbox app is coming to Samsung 2022 smart TVs on June 30, announced Microsoft on Thursday as it strides to build a platform for the next 20 years of gaming. The partnership between Microsoft and Samsung would allow users to play cloud-enabled games on the latter's smart TVs, without a console. Users, however, would need ‘Game Pass Ultimate’ subscription to access a complete library of cloud-enabled games. Fortnite is the only game title that would be available without subscription on the Xbox app for Samsung smart TVs.
“We’re building a platform that can reach billions of players—whether it’s on console, whether it’s on PC, whether it’s through Xbox cloud streaming—where players on any device they want to play on should be able to find the content they want to play,” said Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.
Alongside the Xbox app for Samsung smart TVs, Microsoft announced plans to expand its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to two more countries -- Argentina and New Zealand. It essentially means Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in Argentina and New Zealand can now play cloud-enabled games on Apple and Android phones and tablets, Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and on Samsung Smart TVs (from June 30). Unfortunately, India is still not in the list and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the country must wait to experience the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.
ALSO READ: Xbox Series S review
Microsoft is also working on Windows 11 and Edge browser to bring new gaming experiences. Below are some of the upgrades coming to Windows 11 to deliver better gaming experience:
- Optimisations for windowed games: According to Microsoft, the optimisations are currently being tested and they are designed to significantly reduce latency and unlock gaming features, including Auto HDR and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
- New HDR calibration app: It will enable players to improve colour accuracy and consistency of their HDR displays
- Game Pass Widget: It will allow players to browse and discover games from Game Pass and jump back into their recently played titles
- Controller bar: It would populate a list of most recent games, and shortcuts to popular game launchers, including the Xbox app. Controller bar enables players to jump back into their games or even access Xbox Cloud Gaming without the need for a mouse and keyboard. This is also currently being tested in the Windows Insider program
Here are the gaming related upgrades coming to desktop version of Microsoft Edge browser for enhanced experience:
- New personalised gaming home page featuring news, game guides, live streams, game highlights, tournaments, upcoming and newly released games, and the Xbox Cloud Gaming library, including easy access to recently played games and related content
- Built-in Clarity Boost to make gameplay from the cloud look sharper and clearer when playing in the Microsoft Edge browser on Window
- The new Games menu in Microsoft Edge would offer easy access to free, popular games like Microsoft Solitaire, Atari Asteroids, Microsoft Jewel, and Microsoft Edge’s exclusive Surf game
- Efficiency mode to help improve gaming performance on Windows 10 and 11 to keep them running fast and smooth by automatically reducing browser resource usage when a PC game is launched.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU