Microsoft Fall Event 2022: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

is ready to host its annual hardware launch event on Wednesday at 7:30 pm (IST). Called the Surface Fall Event 2022 by technology enthusiasts, the event is going to take place virtually. It can be watched live on the company’s official website and channel. At the event, is expected to announce new products in its Surface line, including .

What to expect

Surface Pro 9

has not revealed anything about the new launches but it is expected to unveil the Surface Pro 9. The device is likely to sport a 13.5-inch 2,880 x 1,920 resolution PixelSense screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by either the 12th Gen Intel Core processors or Microsoft's custom chip co-created in partnership with . The device is expected to sport a 10-megapixel camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. It is expected to pack 32GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

Surface Laptop 5

The laptop is expected to come in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. Surface Laptop 5 might look similar to its predecessor.

Surface Studio 3 PC

The Surface Studio 3 PC is expected to be powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The PC is likely to have improved webcam with Dolby Vision HDR visuals, Dolby Atmos audio and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. It might include minor design updates to the Surface Keyboard and Pen.

Project Volterra

Powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, Project Volterra was announced by Microsoft earlier this year. It is a mini desktop PC, which the company plans to sell as a developer kit to help developers to build apps.