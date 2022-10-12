JUST IN
BMW to bring QR-based casual gaming into vehicles from next year
Zuckerberg loses over 119 mn followers on Facebook, less than 10k left now
Yahoo Mail app for iOS, Android smartphones gets new features: Details here
Samsung to enable 5G on supported smartphones via OTA by mid November
Apple may unveil its iPad Pro with new Hybrid OLED displays in 2024
Customisable 5-band equaliser feature arrives on Google Pixel Buds Pro
Microsoft discloses 85 vulnerabilities, no fix for exchange server bugs
Twitter asks users to verify birthdate to watch sensitive content
Meta launches metaverse-ready VR headset Quest Pro at $1500: What's new
Wysa to Develop Hindi Version of World's Most Popular Mental Health App
You are here: Home » Technology » News
BMW to bring QR-based casual gaming into vehicles from next year
Business Standard

Microsoft Fall Event 2022: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Microsoft Fall Event 2022 can be watched live on the company's official website and YouTube channel starting 7:30 pm (IST)

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft Surface laptop | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Microsoft
Microsoft

Microsoft is ready to host its annual hardware launch event on Wednesday at 7:30 pm (IST). Called the Surface Fall Event 2022 by technology enthusiasts, the event is going to take place virtually. It can be watched live on the company’s official website and YouTube channel. At the event, Microsoft is expected to announce new products in its Surface line, including laptops.

What to expect

Surface Pro 9

Microsoft has not revealed anything about the new launches but it is expected to unveil the Surface Pro 9. The device is likely to sport a 13.5-inch 2,880 x 1,920 resolution PixelSense screen of 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by either the 12th Gen Intel Core processors or Microsoft's custom chip co-created in partnership with Qualcomm. The device is expected to sport a 10-megapixel camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. It is expected to pack 32GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.

Surface Laptop 5

The laptop is expected to come in 13.5-inch and 15-inch sizes, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. Surface Laptop 5 might look similar to its predecessor.

Surface Studio 3 PC

The Surface Studio 3 PC is expected to be powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The PC is likely to have improved webcam with Dolby Vision HDR visuals, Dolby Atmos audio and Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. It might include minor design updates to the Surface Keyboard and Pen.

Project Volterra

Powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor, Project Volterra was announced by Microsoft earlier this year. It is a mini desktop PC, which the company plans to sell as a developer kit to help developers to build apps.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU